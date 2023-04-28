Man shot wife, brother-in-law before shooting himself: Fairfax County Police

Fairfax County Police say they are investigating a double murder-suicide after three people were found dead inside a Springfield home on Thursday.

Officers responded to a home in the 8500 block of Wild Spruce Drive around 3:47 p.m. on April 27.

The housekeeper found Meskerem Belachew Solomon, 38, Amanuel Belachew Solomon, 31, and Tiku Berhane Gebreeyesus, 47, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds to the upper body in the basement of the residence.

Fairfax County Fire and Rescue personnel declared all deceased at the scene.

The family nanny and a child were inside the home and were found uninjured.

Preliminary, detectives believe Tiku shot his wife, Meskerem, and her brother, Amanuel, before shooting himself. A firearm was recovered in the basement.

Detectives continue to conduct interviews and review evidence to understand the circumstances that led to the shooting. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will be completing autopsies to confirm the manner and cause of death.

Detectives are asking anyone with information regarding this incident to call 703-246-7800. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through by phone at 1-866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477), and by web.