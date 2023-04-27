3 people found dead inside home in Fairfax County; police investigating

Fairfax County Police say three people were found dead inside a home in Springfield on Thursday.

Police tweeted that officers were on the scene of a death investigation in the 8500 block of Wild Spruce Drive around 4 p.m.

Preliminarily, police say three adults were found dead inside a home and a firearm was found at the scene.

Detectives are responding to investigate.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.