Expand / Collapse search

Man shot to death on Division Ave in Northeast

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 5 DC
article

The scene of the shooting in the 900 block of Division Avenue Northeast, D.C. 

WASHINGTON - Police have launched an investigation into a fatal shooting that took place in Northeast Friday evening. 

The Metropolitan Police Department said it received the call about a man being shot around 6:05 p.m.

When officers arrived in the residential area where the shots were fired – the 900 block of Division Avenue Northeast – they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. 

Police said the victim was "not conscious and not breathing" when they arrived. He was transported to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead. 

So far, authorities have not disclosed any information about a suspect. 

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates. 
 