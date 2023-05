Authorities say a man is dead after being shot early Thursday morning in a D.C. alleyway.

Officers were called to the 100 block of Forrester Street in the southwest around 1:30 a.m. where they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the neck.

He died at the scene.

No suspects or motives have been identified. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 202-727-9099.