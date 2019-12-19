Man shot, robbed in Woodbridge after returning home from MGM National Harbor Casino

article

Prince William County police are investigating an early morning shooting and armed robbery. Investigators said the victim had just returned to Northern Virginia after a night at MGM National Harbor Casino.

The incident occurred early Wednesday at the 4700 block of Pearson Drive in Woodbridge, just as the victim, a 33-year-old man, pulled into a driveway, police said.

A department spokesperson explained that the 33-year-old and one other person were then approached by multiple masked men who had pulled in behind them. Investigators say the victim was assaulted and shot in the upper body before the suspects got away with money and a phone.

The victim is expected to survive.

“We do believe that this incident was random,” Prince William County Police Public Ofc. Renee Carr said Thursday evening. “We haven’t had any additional incidents like this. This is kind of something that’s out of the ordinary for the area.”

A spokesperson from MGM said they are cooperating with authorities. If you know anything about this incident, you’re asked to please call Prince William County police.

