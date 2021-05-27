Man shot near Metro station in Northwest DC

Authorities are investigating a shooting near a Metro station in Northwest D.C.

Police say the shooting was reported around 7:00 a.m. in the 3000 block of 14th Street near the Columbia Heights station.

Officials say a man was shot and in conscious and breathing at this time. Police said they are looking for a silver and gray mustang with Maryland tag 4EH2022.

Metro officials say the northbound 14th street entrance to the Columbia Heights station is closed.

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.