Man shot near 2 DC schools
WASHINGTON - Authorities are investigating a shooting that happened near two schools in D.C.
The shooting was reported around 4 p.m. Wednesday near 16th and Lamont Streets in the northwest.
Police say a man suffered gunshots wounds. He was conscious and breathing when they arrived. The shooting happened near Lincoln Middle School and Bell Multicultural High School.
Investigators say the man was taken to the hospital.
No suspects or motives have been identified.
