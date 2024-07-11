Expand / Collapse search

Man shot, killed in southeast DC; police say no suspects

By
Updated  July 11, 2024 6:09am EDT
News
FOX 5 DC

WASHINGTON - Authorities are investigating after a man was shot and killed Wednesday night in southeast D.C.

Man shot, killed in southeast DC; police say no suspects

Authorities are investigating after a man was shot and killed Wednesday night in southeast D.C.

The shooting was reported around 9:20 p.m. on the 100 block of Atlantic Street.

The man was unconscious and not breathing when officers arrived. He was later pronounced dead.

Police have not identified any suspects or motives.

Image 1 of 4

Authorities are investigating after a man was shot and killed Wednesday night in southeast D.C. The shooting was reported around 9:20 p.m. on the 100 block of Atlantic Street.