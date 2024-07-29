Man shot, killed outside Greenbelt apartment building

A community in Prince George's County is seeking answers after a man was gunned down outside an apartment building on Greenbelt Road.

Police are actively searching for the shooter and are asking for any information about the incident.

The shooting, according to authorities, occurred just before 2 p.m. Monday. The man was found in a parking lot with multiple gunshot wounds.

One woman in the neighborhood attempted to perform CPR on the victim before medics arrived. The victim was transported to a hospital, where he later died.

Residents say they don't believe the man lived in the area and reported hearing several shots fired.

One concerned resident, who wished to remain anonymous due to fear of retaliation, expressed worry about the escalating violence.

Authorities are working to determine a motive for the shooting.

Police have not released any information about suspects at this time.