Man shot, killed on Wheeler Road in Southeast DC

Authorities say a man is dead after being shot early Tuesday morning in Southeast D.C.

The shooting happened around 2 a.m. in the 4300 block of Wheeler Road.

Investigators say they suspect was wearing a white hoodie and dark pants. Anyone with information is asked to contact police. The victim has been identified as 62-year-old Albert Young.

The is the 199th homicide in the District this year.