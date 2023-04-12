Expand / Collapse search

Man shot, killed inside Northeast McDonald's

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Washington, D.C.
WASHINGTON - A man is dead after police said he was shot inside a McDonald's in Northeast Wednesday evening. 

D.C. Police said the call reporting the shooting at the restaurant on Benning Road came in around 6:15 p.m. 

Officers who responded found the victim unconscious and not breathing. 

He was later pronounced dead by officials. Police are now searching for a man wearing a white shirt, and blue jeans with a black sweatshirt wrapped around his waist. They say he is armed with a handgun. 

