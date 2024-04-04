Man shot, killed in roadway in Prince George's County: police

Police are investigating a fatal shooting in Prince George’s County.

Officers were called to the area of Glenoak Road and Greenvale Parkway for a report of a shooting around 3:40 p.m.

Upon arrival, police found an adult man in the roadway with a gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have not released any information on the victim or a possible suspect at this time. The motive for the shooting is not yet known.

FOX 5 is at the scene. Check back for updates on this developing story.



