Man shot, killed in Navy Yard apartment building: police

D.C. police are investigating a deadly shooting inside of an apartment building in Navy Yard that took place over the weekend.

According to MPD, officers were called to the 1100 block of 2nd Place, SE, just after 3 a.m. Sunday for a report of shots fired in the building.

Upon arrival, officers found a man suffering from gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim has been identified as 44-year-old Michael James Quander Jr., of Northwest.

At this time, police have not provided a description of a suspect and it’s not yet known what the motive behind the shooting was.

Police are offering a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone who can provide information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible.

Anyone with information should call police at 202-727-9099 or text a tip to 50411.