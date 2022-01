Authorities say a man was shot and killed early Thursday morning in Greenbelt.

Officers responded around 12:40 a.m. to the 5800 block of Cherrywood Terrace where they found a man suffering from what appeared to be a gunshot wound.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The investigation is still continuing at this time.