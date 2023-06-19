Man shot, killed in Damascus; police search for killer

A man is dead and police are searching for suspects after a shooting in Montgomery County.

The shooting was reported just before 10 p.m. Sunday in the 9800 block of Bethesda Church Road in Damascus.

Police say a 32-year-old male was suffering from gunshot wounds when they arrived. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

No one is in custody at this time. Police are searching for suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.