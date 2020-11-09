Man shot, killed in bus bay of New Carrollton Metro Station in Prince George's County

A man was shot and killed Sunday night outside of the New Carrollton Metro Station in Prince George's County .

The shooting happened in the bus bay area of the station around 11:20 p.m.

Officials say they responded for a report of gunshots and found the victim in the bus bay near Ellin Road with multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Ellin Road entrance to the station and bus bays have been temporarily closed and buses are being rerouted to the Garden City Drive entrance. There is no impact to rail service.