Man found shot to death at Silver Spring gas station: police

The Brief Montgomery County police say a man found shot at a gas station has been pronounced dead. The victim is an adult male, but police have not released any other information. Police say this is an active homicide investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call police.



A man has been pronounced dead following a shooting in Silver Spring Thursday night.

What we know:

Montgomery County police were dispatched at 7:45 p.m. for a report of a shooting in the 3000 block of Briggs Chaney Road.

Upon arrival, police found a man with trauma to the body. He was later pronounced dead.

What we don't know:

Police say there is no suspect in custody at this time, and they have not provided any information on a potential person of interest.

This is an active homicide investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Montgomery County Police Department.