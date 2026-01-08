Expand / Collapse search

Man found shot to death at Silver Spring gas station: police

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Updated  January 8, 2026 10:11pm EST
News
FOX 5 DC
Image 1 of 4

 

The Brief

    • Montgomery County police say a man found shot at a gas station has been pronounced dead.
    • The victim is an adult male, but police have not released any other information.
    • Police say this is an active homicide investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call police.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. - A man has been pronounced dead following a shooting in Silver Spring Thursday night. 

What we know:

Montgomery County police were dispatched at 7:45 p.m. for a report of a shooting in the 3000 block of Briggs Chaney Road. 

Upon arrival, police found a man with trauma to the body. He was later pronounced dead. 

What we don't know:

Police say there is no suspect in custody at this time, and they have not provided any information on a potential person of interest. 

This is an active homicide investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Montgomery County Police Department. 

NewsMontgomery CountyCrime and Public Safety