Man found shot to death at Silver Spring gas station: police
Image 1 of 4
▼
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. - A man has been pronounced dead following a shooting in Silver Spring Thursday night.
What we know:
Montgomery County police were dispatched at 7:45 p.m. for a report of a shooting in the 3000 block of Briggs Chaney Road.
Upon arrival, police found a man with trauma to the body. He was later pronounced dead.
What we don't know:
Police say there is no suspect in custody at this time, and they have not provided any information on a potential person of interest.
This is an active homicide investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Montgomery County Police Department.