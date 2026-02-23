Expand / Collapse search

Man shot, killed in Capitol Heights

By
Updated  February 23, 2026 12:58pm EST
News
FOX 5 DC

CAPITOL HEIGHTS, Md. - A man is dead after a shooting in Prince George’s County on Monday.

Authorities say the shooting was reported at an apartment complex in the 5200 block of Marlboro Pike around 11:20 a.m.

Man shot, killed in Capitol Heights

The victim was found inside a residence suffering from a gunshot wound. He died at the scene.

The investigation is continuing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

The Source: Information in this article comes from the Prince George’s County Police Department. 

NewsMarylandCrime in the DMV