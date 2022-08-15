Man shot in car by unknown suspect; infant, woman passengers in vehicle

A man was shot in his car, also occupied by a woman and an infant, by an unknown man in Woodbridge on Saturday, Prince William County Police confirm.

Police say officers arrived at Sentara Northern Virginia Medical Center around 10:18 p.m. on Saturday and were notified that a gunshot wound victim was being driven to the facility.

A vehicle with damage consistent with being struck by projectiles pulled up to the hospital and the victim, a 25-year-old man, suffering from a gunshot wound, exited the vehicle.

The initial investigation revealed the victim and two occupants, a 24-year-old woman and an infant, were driving westbound on Powell’s Creek Blvd. approaching Richmond Hwy when they observed an unknown man in the roadway.

When the victim slowed the vehicle, the man verbally engaged the victim before brandishing a firearm. The suspect then fired multiple rounds striking the victim and the victim’s vehicle. The suspect fled on foot as the victim drove out of the area.

The victim’s injuries were determined to be non-life threatening and no additional injuries were reported. No additional property damage was located.

While checking the area, officers located shell casings in the roadway of the above area.

The suspect is described as a Black male last seen wearing a black shirt and jeans.