Police investigating after man shot to death while sleeping in car in Manassas

Prince William County police are investigating after a man was found shot to death in a car in Manassas overnight.

The victim was found in the 12000 block of Cadet Court in Manassas around 2:45 a.m. Thursday, police say.

According to investigators, two adult men were sleeping inside the car when one of the men was shot. He was pronounced dead at the scene. The other man in the car was not injured.

Detectives investigating what led up to the shooting and are asking to speak with anyone who has information. At this time, they do not believe the shooting was random.

The identity of the victim will be released after family is notified. No further information is available at this time.

FOX 5’s Homa Bash is following this story. Check back for updates on FOX 5 News at 10 p.m. and 11 p.m.