Man shot dead outside Columbia mall

A man is dead after a shooting Friday night outside a mall in Columbia, Md.

Howard County Police say they found 20-year-old Anthony Anderson of Owings Mill dead around 10:23 p.m. Friday in the parking lot outside Main Event at the Mall of Columbia.

Police believe a verbal altercation with the suspect led to the shooting. Police say there are no "indications" Anderson knew his killer before the shooting.

Police have not identified the suspect, and are offering $5,000 for information in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 410-313-STOP.