A man is dead after being shot Tuesday night in Washington, D.C.’s Anacostia neighborhood.

The shooting was reported just after 10 p.m. in 1900 block of 18th Street.

Police say the victim was unconscious and not breathing when they arrived. He died on the scene a short time later.

Detectives say the suspect may have been wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans.

The investigation is continuing.