Man shot in DC during robbery attempt; two juveniles identified as suspects

D.C. police are searching for two teenage suspects accused of shooting a man during an attempted robbery Monday afternoon.

The incident happened just after 3:30 p.m., near the unit block of O Street NW, close to North Capitol Street and steps from Dunbar High School.

When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound. Police closed off the street to investigate, marking evidence around the scene, including blood-stained clothing and shoes.

According to detectives, the suspects are believed to be two teenagers who fled the scene wearing dark clothing and masks.

Nearby residents and business owners expressed concerns over safety in the neighborhood.

Jon Armstrong, who works in the area, said, "I was editing some photos in my studio and I heard a gunshot or what sounded like a gunshot. It’s scary to hear that, especially here in the neighborhood. I’d like to see maybe more of a police presence or just the community come together so that we can stop it from happening again."

Patrice Muldrow, a local resident, shared her frustration, saying, "I want to see the community get better. I’m tired of coming out here and seeing things like that. It’s scary! It’s very scary! You worry about, is he [her son] going to get hit with something or is someone going to do something to him when he comes out to play. So it’s very concerning."

Muldrow noted she was thankful her son was home due to the holiday, as he would typically be walking home from school at the time of the shooting.

Police believe the victim is expected to survive.

The incident was one of four separate shootings in the District on Monday.

Between noon and 6 p.m., four men were shot across Northwest, Northeast, and Southeast D.C.

Police are still searching for suspects in each case, and authorities urge anyone with information to contact them.