Man shot by wife in DC hotel room charged with multiple child sex abuse offenses

A man who was shot by his wife in a D.C. hotel room after she alleged he was molesting children at her Maryland daycare has been arrested, Baltimore County officials confirm.

The Baltimore County State’s Attorney’s Office says James Weems, Jr. has been arrested on the following charges:

- 3 counts of sexual abuse of a minor

- 3 counts of 3rd-degree sex offense

- 3 counts of 4th-degree sex offense

- 3 counts of 2nd-degree assault

- 1 count of displaying obscene material to a minor

Shanteari Weems, 50, of Randallstown, Maryland, is facing assault and firearm charges after police say she shot her husband then barricaded both of them inside their room at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel last week.

READ MORE: Woman charged with shooting husband inside DC hotel was 'angry,' lawyer says

The Baltimore Police Department has confirmed that Weems' husband is James Weems, Jr. a former officer.

Court documents claim Weems told officers that she had been married to Weems Jr. for five years and that they live in Baltimore. Weems said she owns a childcare center in Baltimore County and that she had recently received multiple calls from parents of the daycare accusing her husband of molesting their children, documents say.

FOX is told Child Protective Services shut the center down several days before the shooting.