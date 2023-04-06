Man shoots, kills uncle in Glen Burnie before fatally shooting himself: police

A man shot and killed his uncle in Glen Burnie before turning the gun on himself, according to Anne Arundel County Police.

Officers responded for an unknown disturbance in the 7300 block of Red Pond Court around 10 p.m. on Wednesday. As officers approached the residence they heard gunshots and multiple people began rushing out of the residence.

Two male subjects were located suffering from gunshot wounds. Homicide detectives were summoned to the scene.

A preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect, Daniel Amponsah, 27, of Greensboro, North Carolina, requested that family members meet him at the residence. When Amponsah arrived at the address, he became agitated, produced a handgun and began threatening his family members.

The victim, identified as Amponsah's uncle, Kofi Frempong, 47, of Bowie, was shot by Amponsah as the remaining family members rushed out of the home.

Before patrol officers were able to reach Amponsah, evidence at the scene indicated that he turned the firearm on himself. Officers located both Frempong and Amponsah and administered medical aid, however, both men were pronounced dead at the scene.

Based on the totality of the evidence and consistent statements of the witnesses involved, homicide detectives determined that the incident was a murder suicide.