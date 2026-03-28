Man shot to death in Rockville parking lot, police searching for suspect

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The Brief A man was shot and killed in Rockville on Friday, March 27. The 20-year-old was found in a parking lot on Twinbrook Parkway with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.



A man was shot and killed in Rockville Friday night, and police are searching for the suspected shooter.

What we know:

The shooting was reported around 10:20 p.m. on Friday, March 27. Montgomery County police officers were called out to a parking lot in the 12900 of Twinbrook Parkway.

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When they got there, they found a 20-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds. Officers gave the man CPR until paramedics got to the scene. The paramedics took the man to the hospital, where he later died.

What we don't know:

Investigators are now searching for a suspect. As of Saturday, police had no information on the suspected shooter.

The victim has not yet been identified.