Man sentenced to life in prison after killing 2 in Virginia, fleeing to Ethiopia

A man was sentenced to life in prison after killing two people in Fairfax County over six years ago before fleeing to Ethiopia to evade capture.

On December 22, 2016 investigators say Yohannes Nessibu, 29, was with a group who went to buy marijuana from Henok Yohannes, 22, when a dispute of the payment erupted in gunfire. Prosecutors say Nessibu shot Yohannes twice in the back of the head, killing him.

Nessibu fled the area and later that same night, shot and killed Kedest Simeneh, 22, and left her body outside a residence in Burke.

The next morning, officials say Nessibu flew to Ethipoia where he remained until he was extradited in 2019. He was convicted of both murder in 2022 and earlier in 2023.

Yohannes Nessibu

"The families of Kedest and Henokhave faced a great tragedy with the loss of their children and siblings at a young age. Their trauma has only been exacerbated by the unusual length of this case, which progressed for seven years due to the need for international extradition, separate trials, and the pandemic," said Fairfax County Commonwealth's Attorney Steve Descano in a statement.

Descano said Nessibu was sentenced to the maximum penalty for each of the charges he faces: a life sentence for the muder charge; 10 years for manslaughter; and eight years for the two felony firearms charges.

"Know that this case has come to a close, I hope that the families are able to begin the path toward healing," Descano continued.