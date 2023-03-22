Man sentenced to 6 years in prison for stabbing stranger at Union Station

A man has been sentenced to six years in prison for stabbing a stranger at Union Station.

Julius Yancey, 37, of D.C., was sentenced for the violent assault that occurred in June 2022 outside Union Station.

According to the government’s evidence, on June 30, 2022, at approximately 2:20 p.m., Yancey approached the victim outside Union Station. The victim was sitting down and looking at his phone when Yancey stabbed him three times with a knife - once in the arm, and twice in the chest – for no reason and without provocation.

The victim escaped and ran into Union Station looking for police officers to help him. Yancey followed the victim into Union Station while still holding the knife and stalked after him down two hallways.

After about a minute, Yancey was stopped by police officers and the victim collapsed on the floor. Yancey dropped the knife when confronted with police and was taken into custody.

The victim received emergency medical care by officers at the scene, including an officer putting a tourniquet on his arm to stop the bleeding from the open wound. The victim was then transported to the hospital, where a doctor had to stitch up his wounds.

At the time of this incident, Yancey was on release in a pending matter for simple assault, attempted threats, and attempted possession of a prohibited weapon.