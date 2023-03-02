DC man sentenced to 40 years in prison murder of teen who was chased, shot 16 times

A D.C. man has been sentenced to 40 years in prison for the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old boy in December 2018.

Malik Holston, 21, pursued 15-year-old Gerald Watson with a second assailant – both armed and wearing masks – through the parking lot area near buildings in the 2900 block of Knox Place SE on Dec. 13, 2018, according to the government’s evidence.

Watson ran inside an apartment building, followed by Holston, while the second gunman waited outside. Inside the building, Holston cornered Watson at the top landing and shot him 16 times with a .40-caliber revolver.

Holston and the second gunman then fled the scene. Watson was taken to a hospital, where he died from the injuries.

The shooting took place shortly after Watson returned home from school and headed outside to play basketball. Within about five minutes of leaving home, the shooting occurred. Holston was 16 years old at the time of the shooting.

Holston was arrested on Dec. 18, 2018 and was found guilty on Nov. 2, 2022. The second assailant was himself killed by gunfire on Sept. 10, 2019.

Holston was also sentenced to five years in prison and three years of supervised release for the unlawful possession of a firearm, and 24 months in prison and three years of supervised release for carrying a pistol without a license, with those sentences ordered to run concurrently with the murder sentence.