DC government employee accused of killing Karon Blake indicted

By FOX 5 DC Digital Team
Published 
Updated 5:39PM
Washington, D.C.
WASHINGTON - A grand jury has indicted the D.C. government employee accused of shooting and killing 13-year-old Karon Blake.

The ruling against Jason Lewis came down Wednesday.

As FOX 5 previously reported, Lewis allegedly shot and killed Blake on January 7.

Lewis, a Department of Parks and Recreation employee, claims Blake was breaking into cars in the 1000 block of Quincy Street prior to the shooting. 

Jason Lewis, 41

According to court documents, Lewis told police he was in bed and heard a noise which prompted him to grab his firearm and investigate. Lewis told officers he had a concealed carry permit – which was verified through the D.C. Police gun registration database. Lewis said he thought someone might be at his door and walked out into his courtyard patio area and to his gate.

READ MORE: Karon Blake Shooting: DC gov employee turns himself in to police related to charges in killing

The court documents say Lewis said he saw a vehicle in the street and yelled, "Hey."  Lewis told officers that he was standing in the entryway to his courtyard when Blake ran toward him.

Lewis also told officers that Blake was standing in his yard when he fired. Court papers revealed security camera footage did not show Blake coming onto Lewis’ property.

In the aftermath of the shooting, community members gathered in the neighborhood to demand answers for the teen’s death.

A felony arraignment will take place next week.