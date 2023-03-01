V Street shooting in Northwest leaves 1 man dead

At least two people were shot Wednesday night near Busboys and Poets in Northwest, according to police.

The shooting, D.C. police said, left one man dead, and a woman is now recovering in a local hospital.

Police said the incident happened around 9:30 p.m. in a busy area on the 1400 block of V Street NW.

The man who was killed was shot in the stomach, police said, and the woman was shot in the leg. Authorities believe she was an innocent bystander.

Bullets struck several cars and the windows of two apartments nearby. Police said it’s likely there was more than one gun that was fired since they found lots of shell casings at the scene.

Police are looking for surveillance video and talking to witnesses right now as they try to figure out exactly what happened and why.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.