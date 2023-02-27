Teen shot outside Raymond Recreation Center in Northwest: police

A teenager was shot outside a rec center in Northwest Monday evening, and now police are searching for answers.

D.C. police said they received a call regarding a shooting outside the Raymond Recreation Center just after 6:15 p.m.

When officers arrived in the 3700 block of 10th Street NW, they located a teenage boy who had been shot. A D.C. police spokesperson said the teen was conscious and breathing at the time.

Police have not revealed any information about the suspect/s or what led to the shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.




