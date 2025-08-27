Man on scooter spits on 2 National Guard members in Washington DC: FBI says

The Brief A man on a scooter was arrested for spitting on two active-duty members of the National Guard in Washington D.C., according to an FBI Special Agent. The suspect was charged with a felony for assaulting the guardsmen in the performance of their official duties. The guardsmen were in D.C. as part of a federal initiative to "Make the District of Columbia Safe and Beautiful."



A man has been arrested and charged with a felony after police say he spat on two members of the National Guard at Union Station in Washington D.C.

What we know:

An Amtrak Police Sergeant observed a man on a scooter, identified as Scott Pichon, approach two members of the South Carolina Army National Guard. The incident happened on Friday, August 22, at 4:43 p.m., according to a statement of facts from the FBI.

The two guardsmen were on active federal duty as part of the presidential initiative to "Make the District of Columbia Safe and Beautiful".

The sergeant reportedly observed Pichon make a noise as if he were coughing up mucus and then spit a mixture of saliva and mucus on the two guardsmen.

The mixture landed on one guardsman's face and the other's neck. The suspect did not stop his scooter as he spat on them. The sergeant then placed Pichon under arrest, according to the FBI.

The FBI special agent submitted that there is probable cause to believe Pichon violated federal law by forcibly assaulting and making physical contact with the guardsmen while they were in the performance of their official duties.