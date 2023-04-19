Authorities are searching for a man they say robbed a 7-Eleven in Alexandria wearing a bonnet on his head to hide his identity.

The robbery happened around 9:45 p.m. Saturday in the 8100 block of Mount Vernon Highway.

Man robs Alexandria 7-Eleven wearing bonnet on head to hide identity (Fairfax County Police)

Police say the man entered the store with a brown bonnet pulled down low to his eyes and his black jacket pulled up to his nose. He implied he had a gun and demanded cash, authorities say.

He took the cash and ran from the store. No injuries were reported. Police believe the man is in his early twenties, and was also wearing red shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Major Crimes Bureau at 703-246-7800.