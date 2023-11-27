Man robbed at gunpoint by teens in Takoma Park Chuck E. Cheese parking lot: police

Authorities say a man was robbed at gunpoint by several teens while he walked to his vehicle just after leaving a Chuck E. Cheese restaurant in Takoma Park.

The incident happened on November 25 just after 6:45 p.m. outside the restaurant in the 1100 block of University Boulevard.

Police say the man was walking to his vehicle when he was confronted by the armed suspects. He fled back inside the Chuck E. Cheese to his family.

Investigators say the attackers waited and targeted the man when he attempted to get to his vehicle a second time. They say the armed attackers confronted him and demanded property. This time he complied.

Officers say the man described three suspects, between 13 and 15 years old, who were wearing dark clothing and black masks.

No injuries were reported. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Takoma Park Police Department at 301-270-1100.