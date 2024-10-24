Authorities say a man was rescued from his vehicle after a water main break flooded a Washington, D.C. roadway Thursday.

The rescue happened near Michigan Avenue and Park Place in the northwest. The man was behind the wheel when high water trapped him inside his car. Emergency crews pulled him from the vehicle. He was evaluated at the scene but declined further treatment.

Man rescued from vehicle after water main break floods DC roadway (DC Fire and EMS Department)

The break was reported Thursday morning on a 16-inch main at the intersection of Michigan Avenue and Warder Street.

The District of Columbia Water and Sewer Authority said they still assessing how the break occurred and how many customers are impacted.