Expand / Collapse search

Man poses as mannequin in storefront, goes on shopping spree after mall closes

By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX News

Police arrest man who posed as store mannequin, robbed shopping center

Police in Poland arrested a man who posed as a store mannequin and robbed mall stores multiple times.

An alleged thief found a clever way to hide from authorities in Poland — posing in a store window as a mannequin.

"A 22-year-old with a bag in his hand froze motionless, pretending to be a mannequin in front of a shop window," police said in a translated statement.

"In this way, he wanted to avoid being exposed by the cameras."

AIRPLANE DRAMA, INCLUDING 'FIERCE ARGUMENT' BETWEEN COUPLE, RESULTS IN DIVERTED FLIGHT, POLICE PRESENCE

dfa9797a-

The man posed in a mall store window until the store closed, police said. (Poland Police/KRP/Śródmieście)

Police said that the clever thief posed in the window display — motionless — until the mall store closed.

Once the last customer had left and the mall doors were secure, the man broke from his stance and robbed a jewelry stand, police said.

Authorities said that the thief came back for round two on "another occasion." 

178-251525_m.jpg

Polish police arrest the 22-year-old thief who robbed mall stores. (Poland Police/KRP/Śródmieście)

This time, he "ate his fill" at one of the food stations before stealing a new outfit. 

Afterward, he returned to have some more food.

Polish authorities said that eventually the man's "luck ran out" and he was noticed by mall security guards.

178-251524_m.jpg

The alleged thief attempts to crawl under a mall store door. (Poland Police/KRP/Śródmieście)

He was arrested and police said that he could face up to 10 years in prison.

This was not the man's first time stealing from a shopping mall, according to police.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Police said that he took money from a cash register and attempted to steal other items after it closed.

For more Lifestyle articles, visit www.foxnews.com/lifestyle.

Read more of this story from FOX News