Man pleads guilty to assaulting flight attendant during flight to DC

A Florida man has pleaded guilty to interfering with a flight crew and assaulting a flight attendant while onboard a United Airlines flight from Miami to D.C.

According to court documents, on Oct. 4, 2022, Cherruy Loghan Sevilla, 24, was onboard United Airlines Flight 2116 flying from Miami to Dulles.

About an hour into the flight, Sevilla began to exhibit disruptive and erratic behavior, including wandering around the plane, running up and down the aisle, clapping loudly near the cockpit and yelling obscenities.

Sevilla refused to remain seated and laid on the floor in the aisle of the plane, preventing a flight attendant from walking up the aisle to her jump seat to prepare for landing.

Suddenly, the defendant jumped up and lunged at this flight attendant, grabbing and twisting her right breast.

A passenger, another flight attendant, and an onboard law enforcement officer attempted to pull the defendant off and subdue him. The defendant resisted and, in the struggle, twisted the arm of the second flight attendant.

Sevilla faces a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison when sentenced on April 21.