American Airlines LA-to-DC flight lands in Kansas City because of unruly passenger: report

An American Airlines flight going across the country had to make an emergency landing in Kansas City, Missouri, on Sunday afternoon after a passenger allegedly caused a disturbance mid-flight, according to a report.

Flight 1775 was traveling from Los Angeles to Washington D.C. when it abruptly landed at Kansas City International Airport after the unidentified passenger attempted to enter the cockpit, a witness told FOX 4 of Kansas City.

The witness, Mouaz Moustafa, said passengers on board were not immediately notified about the disturbance, causing many of them to panic as the plane rapidly descended, FOX 4 reported.

"A flight attendant comes to the middle of the plane where I am, yells to another flight attendant in the back to turn on the lights. At this time, the plane starts descending very rapidly, I think we reached 5,000 feet per minute," Moustafa told FOX 4.

"As that’s happening, a lot of people don’t know what’s really going on. I mean, people assume, maybe something happened to the pilot, maybe we’re just literally crashing. So, a lot of people, including me, honestly thought we might, this might be it," the witness added, according to the report.

After the other passengers were notified the suspect was "trying to get into the cockpit," some of them helped the flight attendants detain him until the flight landed, Moustafa said, FOX 4 reported.

The flight safely landed around 2:30 p.m., officials said.

