Man on DC bus stop stabbed, robbed of iPhone

Authorities say a man is recovering at the hospital after being stabbed at a D.C. bus stop.

The attack happened around 3:30 a.m. on Tuesday in the 4500 block of South Capitol Street.

Police say the man was stabbed in the stomach and punched in the face by the suspect.

They say the suspect stole an iPhone and money from the victim and then fled the scene.

The suspect was wearing dark clothing and dreadlocks. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.