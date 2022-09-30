Man on bike wanted for unwanted sexual contact after incidents reported in DC: police

Authorities say a man on a bike made unwanted sexual contact with two people Monday in the District.

Police say the incidents were reported Monday morning in the northwest. The first was reported around 9:30 a.m. in the 1000 block of 17th Street. The second was reported about a half hour later in the 1100 block of New Hampshire Avenue.

Officers describe the suspect as a white or Hispanic male, approximately 30 to 40 years old, with a heavy build and slicked back hair. The man was last seen riding a bicycle. Police released a photo of the alleged suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 202-727-9099.