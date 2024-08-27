Man on moped hospitalized after hit-and-run crash with tractor-trailer in Laurel: police

Maryland State Police say they are looking for a tractor-trailer driver who struck a man on a moped in an early morning hit-and-run crash in Prince George's County.

Authorities say the incident occurred around 2 a.m. Tuesday on eastbound MD-198 at Interstate 95 when the moped was struck by the tractor-trailer. The driver of the truck fled the scene, police say.

The moped rider was transported to the hospital. His condition remains unknown. All lanes of MD-198 are closed, including the off-ramps from I-95 to eastbound MD-198.

Police are actively searching for the tractor trailer involved. Anyone with information is urged to contact the Maryland State Police.