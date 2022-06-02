Man killed when riding lawn mower overturns in Frederick County
MT. AIRY, Md. - An 82-year-old man was killed in Frederick County Wednesday when the riding lawn mower he was operating overturned, pinning him inside.
The incident happened around 8:30 p.m. on June 1 along Sidney Road in Mt. Airy.
Authorities say Augustus Clemont Harris was riding the mower up a steep hill when it began to slide down, eventually flipping over and pinning him upside down.
Deputies say Harris was pronounced dead at the scene.