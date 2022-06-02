Man killed when riding lawn mower overturns in Frederick County

An 82-year-old man was killed in Frederick County Wednesday when the riding lawn mower he was operating overturned, pinning him inside.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

The incident happened around 8:30 p.m. on June 1 along Sidney Road in Mt. Airy.

Authorities say Augustus Clemont Harris was riding the mower up a steep hill when it began to slide down, eventually flipping over and pinning him upside down.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 5 DC ON YOUTUBE

Advertisement

Deputies say Harris was pronounced dead at the scene.