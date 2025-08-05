Man killed in Stafford County hit-and-run

The Brief Man, 36, killed in early morning Stafford County hit-and-run Suspect may have fled in damaged white 2018–2019 Audi SUV Tips can be directed to Deputy S.C. Martin at 540-658-4450



A 36-year-old man was killed early Tuesday in a hit-and-run crash along Richmond Highway near Foreston Woods Drive, according to the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office.

Deadly hit-and-run

Deputies responded around 2 a.m. and found the victim after he had been struck while walking north on the right shoulder of the roadway.

What we know:

The driver fled the scene. Investigators believe the suspect vehicle may be a white 2018 or 2019 Audi SUV with heavy damage to the front right and passenger side.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Deputy S.C. Martin at 540-658-4450.