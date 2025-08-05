Man killed in Stafford County hit-and-run
STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. - A 36-year-old man was killed early Tuesday in a hit-and-run crash along Richmond Highway near Foreston Woods Drive, according to the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office.
Deadly hit-and-run
Deputies responded around 2 a.m. and found the victim after he had been struck while walking north on the right shoulder of the roadway.
What we know:
The driver fled the scene. Investigators believe the suspect vehicle may be a white 2018 or 2019 Audi SUV with heavy damage to the front right and passenger side.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Deputy S.C. Martin at 540-658-4450.
The Source: Information in this article comes from Stafford County Sheriff's Office.