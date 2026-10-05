A man is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Springfield in what police are investigating as a hit-and-run crash.

The Brief A man died after being struck by a vehicle in Springfield. The driver fled the scene near Old Keene Mill Road and Backlick Road. Police are searching for a white SUV.



Fairfax County Police responded to the scene Sunday night near Old Keene Mill Road and Backlick Road. Emergency personnel transported the victim to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators said the driver of the striking vehicle fled the scene. Detectives described the suspect vehicle as a white SUV.

Authorities are asking anyone with information regarding the crash or the vehicle to contact police.

Image 1 of 9 ▼ Man killed in Springfield hit-and-run crash