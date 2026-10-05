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Man killed in Springfield hit-and-run crash

By
News
Published October 5, 2026 11:03 AM EDT
Published October 5, 2026 11:03 AM EDT

SPRINGFIELD, Va. - A man is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Springfield in what police are investigating as a hit-and-run crash.

The Brief

    • A man died after being struck by a vehicle in Springfield.
    • The driver fled the scene near Old Keene Mill Road and Backlick Road.
    • Police are searching for a white SUV.

Fairfax County Police responded to the scene Sunday night near Old Keene Mill Road and Backlick Road. Emergency personnel transported the victim to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators said the driver of the striking vehicle fled the scene. Detectives described the suspect vehicle as a white SUV.

Authorities are asking anyone with information regarding the crash or the vehicle to contact police.

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Man killed in Springfield hit-and-run crash

The Source: Information in this article comes from Fairfax County Police.

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