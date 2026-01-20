Man killed in parking lot hit‑and‑run; suspect identified, police say

Authorities have identified a suspect after a man was struck and killed Monday night in a parking‑lot hit‑and‑run.

What we know:

Police say the incident happened around 7 p.m. in the 3000 block of Branch Avenue. Officers arrived to find a male pedestrian with serious injuries. He was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

Investigators located the suspected driver and recovered what they believe is the striking vehicle a short time later.

Police are working to determine the cause of the crash and are in contact with the Prince George’s County State’s Attorney’s Office. No charges have been filed.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1‑866‑411‑TIPS (8477) or visit pgcrimesolvers.com..