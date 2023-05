Authorities say a man is dead after being attacked with a baseball bat on a D.C. street

Police responded to the 3500 block of Hayes Street in the northeast just after 12:30 a.m. where they found the victim unconscious and not breathing with blunt force trauma to the head.

The attack is believed to have happened around 11:45 p.m. A motive is unknown.

The investigation is continuing at this time.