Man killed in Southeast DC shooting; Police searching for suspects

A man is dead after a shooting in Southeast, D.C. on Saturday morning, according to police.

Metropolitan Police Department officials say the shooting was reported around 11:38 a.m. along the 2700 block of 30th Street.

Once at the scene, officers found a man who had been shot and was unconscious. Police said the victim was later pronounced dead.

Police released a lookout for three suspects in the shooting. They say the suspects were wearing all black during the shooting, and they are all believed to be armed.

One of the suspect was last seen running northbound on 30th Street, while the other two suspects were last seen running eastbound on in the 2900 block of Erie Street.

Police have not released any information about the victim.

Anyone with information should call MPD at 202-727-9099 or text 50411.