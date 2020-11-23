Old School Boxing gets a lift for its mission during pandemic

So many things have changed under the weight of the pandemic. What hasn’t changed is Buddy Harrison and his wife Thy’s heart to give.

They are the owners of Old School Boxing in Prince George’s County. When the COVID-19 virus began to ravage our region, Buddy’s wife lost her job and they were forced to sell their Capitol Hill home.

Even still they remained focused on the gym and the refuge its offered to so many who train there.

“Quite of few of them, they don’t have nothing,” he says. “I have kids that stay in the shelter. Some of the kids here are living with their grandmother, their father is in jail, and the mother is on drugs. That story can be said about lots of kids here.”

The community began recognizing Buddy’s efforts to create stability and teach more than just boxing. They came together to help. He started getting donations of shoes, coats, and equipment. After several months he was getting so many donations he began taking them down to homeless encampments throughout the city.

During Harrison’s emotional interview he admitted he gets tired but says, “Things go on in life, the virus, losing my home. The kids think I’m doing them a favor, they are doing me a favor. I wouldn’t get up every day and workout. They are a blessing to me.”

Easterns Automotive Group wanted to make this holiday season special for Buddy, the kids, coaches, and their families by donating $1,500 for a catered meal from Karribean Fire Catering.

