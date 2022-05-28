Man killed in Prince George's County shooting Saturday

A man is dead after an early morning shooting Saturday in Prince George's County, according to police.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Prince George's County Police said officers responded to reports of a shooting along the 3200 block of Naylor Road in the Hillcrest Heights, near the D.C. and Maryland border, around 12 a.m. Saturday.

Once at the scene, officer found a man who had been shot. Police said he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators have not released any details about what led up to the shooting or if any suspects have been identified.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 5 DC ON YOUTUBE

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Prince George’s County Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS.

Advertisement

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 5 for updates as they become available.